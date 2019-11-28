Nadia Sawalha is a doting mum to daughters Maddie, 16, and Kiki,12, but doesn't always agree with their eating habits! On Thursday's edition of Loose Women, the TV presenter jokingly told her children off live on air while discussing their love of fried chicken. Pointing her finger at the camera, she said: "Stop it Maddie and Kiki." The former EastEnders actress shares her daughters with television producer Mark Adderley, and is also stepmother to Mark's two children from previous relationships, Izzy and Fleur. Over the past year, the family have been producing daily vlogs about their lives on YouTube, and have a mass of followers on their channel, Nadia Sawalha and Family.

Nadia Sawalha's daughters Maddie and Kiki with husband Mark Adderley

The TV presenter is adored by her fans for her honesty and openness, and most recently on Wednesday evening she took to Instagram Stories to ask her followers what worries them the most about their children's mental health. One of her followers revealed that they worry that their child might struggle with their mental health, but not seek help, and the kind-hearted star responded, writing: "It's never wrong or weak to ask for help." She also agreed with another parent who worried about the stresses and pressures of peers and negative influences, resulting in her to ask: "How to ensure they aren't drawn to the wrong influences?"

Nadia is a doting mum to her two children

The TV star asked the question as part of her podcast Confessions of a Modern Parent, which she hosts alongside Mark. No parenting queries are off topic in the podcast, and the pair frankly discuss the highs and lows of being parents to teens. Focusing on the contemporary issues that parents face – including drug use and early drinking – the parents hilariously try to come to terms with the issues facing the teenagers of today. Nadia and Mark also have another podcast, How to Stay Married, So Far, which sees them discuss their marriage and relationship in detail.

Nadia in particular has had a busy few weeks, having recently returned to the UK following a charity trek in the Himalayas to raise money for breast cancer charity CoppaFeel. Nadia has also been given her own cooking show called Nadia's Family Feasts, which aired the day she came back from India. The TV personality invited her family over to her house to watch the first episode. While all of Nadia's family were impressed with her latest television venture, her mum was more blasé about it all. When the TV presenter pointed out that her programme was listed in the television guide, her mother replied: "Yea? Well, it's a TV guide, of course it's going to be on there." Nadia laughed: "Yes, but it's exciting seeing it on the screen." Admitting she was "nervous" as it was the first time she had seen the programme, Nadia questioned: "What if nobody watches it?" However, after seeing it all, the star was happy with how it had turned out, as her family gave a round of applause and congratulated her.

