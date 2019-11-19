Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha suffers head injury during live video

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha took to Instagram Stories on Monday to discuss parenting teenagers, and half-way through the video she suffered a nasty injury after hitting her head. The TV presenter exclaimed: "Ouch, I think I've cracked my head open," as she held onto her head, wincing in pain while rubbing her forehead. To make matters worse, it also happened to be Nadia's birthday, but luckily the mother-of-two was well enough to continue her birthday celebrations. She later made another video at the end of the day, telling viewers: "What a gorgeous birthday with my family. I've drunk too much, eaten too much, had the most gorgeous presents, and seen an astonishing play called Shoock at the Southwark Playhouse. I am very grateful for the life I have, goodnight all – 55. I think I'm going to become a rock chick in my 55th year, that's what I've decided."

Nadia also went on to thank her husband Mark Adderley and daughters Maddie, 16, and Kiki, 12, for helping make her birthday so special. The star is incredibly close to her family and they regularly post YouTube videos about their daily lives on their channel, Nadia Sawalha and Family. The former EastEnders actress also lives next door to her parents and older sister Dina, who also make regular appearances on the channel.

The star has had a busy few weeks, having recently returned to the UK following a charity trek in the Himalayas to raise money for breast cancer charity CoppaFeel. The star has also been given her own cooking show called Nadia's Family Feasts, which aired the day she came back from India. Nadia invited her family over to her house to watch the first episode. While all of Nadia's family were impressed with her latest television venture, her mum was more blasé about it all. When the TV presenter pointed out that her programme was listed in the television guide, her mum replied: "Yea? Well, it's a TV guide, of course it's going to be on there." Nadia laughed: "Yes, but it's exciting seeing it on the screen." Admitting she was "nervous" as it was the first time she had seen the programme, Nadia questioned: "What if nobody watches it?" However, after seeing it all, the star was happy with how it had turned out, as her family gave a round of applause and congratulated her.

