The Queen's secret to ageing gracefully: Is this why the monarch looks so good at 96? The Queen has some tricks up her sleeve for ageing well

Following her surprise appearances at The Royal Windsor Horse Show, the Chelsea Flower Show and the opening of The Elizabeth Line, many people have been commenting on how well the Queen looks.

READ: The Queen uses buggy at Chelsea Flower Show during appearance with the royal family - best pictures

At 96, and despite 'episdoic mobility' issues, the Queen still looks well and healthy – so what's her secret? Ageing expert Stuart Miles credits Her Majesty's longevity with her dedication to her role.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate curtseys to The Queen at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show

"The Queen's secret to looking good comes down to her discipline to duty. She isn’t someone who obsesses about every detail of her face yet her life is one of routine and moderation, which helps her deal with a hectic workload and the pressure of her role," he says.

MORE: The Queen proudly watches granddaughter Lady Louise carriage driving at Royal Windsor Horse Show

READ: The Queen's age-defying daily diet revealed: breakfast, lunch and dinner

"This means she doesn’t eat, drink or live life to excess and this has kept her looking and acting like someone younger than her years.

The Queen also reportedly goes to sleep at 11pm every night before waking up at 7.30am - clocking in an impressive eight and a half hours sleep, which is key to staying healthy.

The Queen looked well at the opening of the Elizabeth Line

"Sleep is so important for physical and mental rest," says Women's Fitness Specialist and founder of Mamawell, Rosie Stockley. "Your brain gets to shut off and do its processing at night when you're sleeping and that works in several ways to prepare, process and rest your brain ready for the next day,"

READ: I tried the Queen's sleep routine for a week - and this is what happened

"Physically, sleep is so restorative for the body. It's crucial to have this downtime at night to allow your body to work optimally during the daytime," she continued.

The Queen's always-immaculate appearance is another anti-ageing secret. "She is always very careful about her hair and it's always impeccably styled - and quite cleverly, she hasn’t changed her style for many years so that it remains a constant," Stuart says.

The Queen discreetly applied lipstick at The Royal Windsor Horse Show

"Her hair, and a tendency to wear bright warm colours, all add a vibrancy and energy to her look - and her makeup is soft and warm. She has also never lost her sense of humour and the ability to keep smiling. Her smile has always lit up her face and continues to do so."

The Queen works hard

When asked what he thinks the secret to the Queen's impeccable skin is, Stuart explains that sun protection is key. "The Queen has incredible skin and this is mainly due to her lifelong avoidance of the sun's rays on her face.

MORE: 10 best rated SPF sunscreens for your face this summer

When abroad on foreign trips she has always worn a hat or carried a parasol which has protected her skin from the effects of the sun. She doesn’t partake in an annual sunshine holiday, preferring instead to spend her summers in Scotland. This has kept her skin as youthful as possible over the years."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.