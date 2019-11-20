Nadia Sawalha has shared a hilarious video of her husband Mark Adderley trying to work out on his birthday while Nadia distracts him by singing Happy Birthday. Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star shared a video of Mark working up a sweat as he jumps around on a yoga mat surrounded by dumbbells. Nadia can be heard singing Happy Birthday to her husband and saying: "Even on his birthday [he works out]. Nothing stops you baby. Am I being annoying yet? Hot husband!"

On Friday, Nadia shared another hilarious post about Mark, this time jokingly berating her husband for complaining about being poorly. Beneath a snap of her producer husband looking a little worse for wear, 55-year-old Nadia wrote: "MAN FLU! You know how much I love @mark_adderley BUT my love is being sorely tested this week! His man flu that is next level irritating! Plies of tissues littered everywhere, steaming bowls of vicks vapour rub, bottles of dripping cough mixture and sticky spoons on every shelf, piles of popped packs of nurofen, half-drunk drinks, the faint aroma of fisherman’s friends and THIS FACE has been the sum of my life for the last week! I TOLD you not to get into the hot tub."

Nadia shared the video on Instagram

The television presenter then asked her followers for advice, wondering how they cope when their other half comes down with "man flu". The mother-of-two added: "Is your man a man flu man? How do you deal with him? Do you believe men actually get worse flu than we do? Mark says it’s been proven."

Mark was poorly over the weekend

Nadia was met with mixed responses. Some of her fans were convinced "man flu" really existed, replying: "My husband looked it up once and apparently it is a thing and is worse than a woman's flu because of certain hormones." Others were less sure. One person replied: "I don’t think it's a thing. I'm a woman, and when I get a cold my body shuts down and I get really sick. Hubby gets very mild colds comparatively."

