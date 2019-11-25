Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha is a doting mum to two daughters, and recently shared a gorgeous photo of herself with her oldest, Maddie, which was taken when her first-born was a little girl. Alongside the image, Nadia opened up about missing the days that Maddie needed her, and reflected on how much easier it was being a parent to a child, rather than a teenager. She also admitted that she wouldn't want to go back to being a teen herself, acknowledging the difficulties they face. She wrote: "Ahhhh I miss the days where we could just cuddle them up to make everything better..... It was soo much easier back then. But they have to grow up whether we like it or not! The teen years are some of the toughest years!"

Nadia continued to reveal that she and her husband, Mark Adderley, had made a new podcast about being a parent to teenagers, adding: "Mark and talk through all of these worries in our podcast Confessions of a modern parent! Click on the link in our bio to subscribe and catch our first episode out tomorrow!? I wouldn’t go back to being a teen for anything would you? What do you miss most about them being little?" Fellow parents were able to relate to Nadia's words, with one writing in the comments section: "I know just what you're saying," while another added: "So true! I'm not looking forward to that period." A third commented: "It was so simple when they were little."

Nadia's husband Mark Adderley and their daughters Maddie and Kiki

Along with Maddie, Nadia is also mum to 12-year-old daughter Kiki, and a stepmother to Mark's older two children, Izzy and Fleur. The former EastEnders actress has been documenting her family life with daily vlogs over the past year, on her YouTube channel called Nadia Sawalha and Family. The star's parents – who live next door to her – also make regular appearances, along with her older sister, Dina. Nadia is also sisters with Absolutely Fabulous star Julia Sawalha, although the pair don't speak, having had a public fall out earlier in the year.

The star has had a busy few weeks, having recently returned to the UK following a charity trek in the Himalayas to raise money for breast cancer charity CoppaFeel. Nadia has also been given her own cooking show called Nadia's Family Feasts, which aired the day she came back from India. The TV personality invited her family over to her house to watch the first episode. While all of Nadia's family were impressed with her latest television venture, her mum was more blasé about it all. When the TV presenter pointed out that her programme was listed in the television guide, her mother replied: "Yea? Well, it's a TV guide, of course it's going to be on there." Nadia laughed: "Yes, but it's exciting seeing it on the screen." Admitting she was "nervous" as it was the first time she had seen the programme, Nadia questioned: "What if nobody watches it?" However, after seeing it all, the star was happy with how it had turned out, as her family gave a round of applause and congratulated her.

