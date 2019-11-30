It was just days ago that Ronan Keating and his wife Storm announced the happy news that they are expecting their second child together. But now, the 38-year-old is dealing with a sad loss after revealing that their beloved pet pooch Paddy has sadly passed away. Sharing a beautiful photo on Instagram of their son Cooper crouched over the little pup, Storm wrote: "With a heavy heart we say goodbye to our little Paddy (Leon). Born with a cleft pallet. What a fighter what a trooper. First of the litter to open his eyes, first to walk, and first to be properly house trained. This world wasn’t for him. But he’s in doggy heaven with blondie & CC and the other beautiful pets that we have called family over the years."

She added: "Thank you Anne for the way you took care of him and to @profnoelfitzpatrick and the team @fitzpatrick_referrals who have shown him love and care in our mutual fight to give him a long and good life. We may not have succeeded at making it a long one, but boy it was a good one - he was never short of affection and care. He was the most special animal we have ever known. God bless you Pads."

R.I.P Paddy

On Tuesday, Storm announced her pregnancy with a sweet snapshot showing the couple’s two-year-old son kissing her tiny baby bump. "Another little Keating on the way," she captioned the image. A short while later, Ronan shared the same post on his Instagram page. Ronan and Storm have been married since August 2015, and welcomed their son together in April 2017. The Boyzone star, 42, is also a dad to three children from his first marriage; Jack, 20, Missy, 18, and 14-year-old Ali.





WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: See inside Storm and Ronan's beautiful home at Christmas

Earlier this year, Australia-born Storm opened up about the possibility of having a second baby with her popstar husband. She told RSVP magazine: "It is certainly a possibility. It would be nice for Cooper to have a little brother or sister. I won't lie, the idea of trying to manage another child on top of everything else and our crazy lifestyle is not exciting, but there is certainly a possibility for Coop to have a little buddy."

MORE: Strictly's Gorka Marquez sparks wedding rumours after he's spotted wearing band

Little Cooper will soon have a younger brother or sister

MORE: Selfridges just dropped its Black Friday sales and wow

She continued: "We are so lucky as Ronan is hands on and we are 50/50 when it comes to looking after Cooper. But at the same time I feel like the demand on you as a mother when you've got a young child is so great. You're making sure the house is maintained and you're making sure no one's birthdays are missed and if someone has a party that they're getting dropped off and picked up."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.