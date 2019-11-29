Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet photo of himself cradling his daughter Mia, and it seems as though the professional dancer is wearing a ring on his wedding finger! Fans were quick to spot the piece of jewellery, with one asking: "Is than an engagement ring you're wearing?" Beneath the same photo on Gemma Atkinson's Instagram, another added: "Wedding ring? Please tell me it's in the pipeline – has had a ring on the finger," although another eagle-eyed follower noted: "He's worn that ring for a while now."

Gorka, who has been busy filming away from home, was reunited with his four-month-old daughter and couldn't help but share the happy news on Instagram. The doting dad can be seen holding Mia in his and partner Gemma Atkinson's gorgeous family kitchen.

Gorka shared the sweet snap on Instagram

The 29-year-old added that caption: "Back in daddy’s arms. Managed to get a quick trip home for 18hrs and see my princess during these few hectic weeks at work. That's how I spend time with her, just kissing and feeding! Sorry Mia, daddy loves you too much." Needless to say, the Strictly star's fans were smitten with the snap, and said as much in the comments section. One wrote: "Beautiful, little Mia is a very lucky little girl to have such attentive, doting parents." Another gushed: "This is lovely, makes my heart burst!"

Gorka certainly is Dad Goals. It seems that he hadn't told girlfriend Gemma about his visit, and kept his return home a surprise. The former Hollyoaks star could be seen writing in the comments section of her boyfriend's post: "Best surprise!"

Gemma and Gorka certainly weren't thrilled about the fact they would be spending three weeks apart from each other earlier this month, with Gemma saying it was "always hard" for Gorka being away from her and their baby girl. However, they have been able to spend some time together during filming for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

After competing with Aljaz Skorjanec on the show in 2017, Gemma will be dancing alongside her boyfriend for the first time in the one-off special set to air on Christmas Day, and Gorka said he "can't wait to embarrass Mia in a few years" when she sees the footage of her parents dancing together.

