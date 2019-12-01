Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse wowed the audience at home on Saturday night's Strictly Come Dancing as they performed the American Smooth to Gaston, subsequently receiving 39 points from the judges. But ahead of the show, Kelvin revealed an unfortunate mishap on Friday, admitting that he had got carried away with his spray tan. Taking to Instagram, the former Emmerdale actor explained to his fans: "Oh yeah, I've had a spray tan as well. I went dark, I double-dipped." Kelvin's tan was also picked up by It Takes Two host Zoe Ball as he appeared on the show with Oti.

The star's tanning mishap didn't stop him from having a great time on Saturday's show, and he was overjoyed with his score during Movie Week. After hearing the results from the judges, Kelvin and Oti went backstage to talk about their score. "Ah, that was amazing! That was so amazing!" Kelvin exclaimed. "I was getting quite emotional after I've finished, I don't know why. I was feeling so relaxed before the dance and then I wanted to give a real performance character wise, and it was just really overwhelming. And those marks at the end, it was just amazing."

Kelvin and Oti Mabuse scored 39 points for their American Smooth on Saturday night

While the former soap star was happy, viewers at home believed that he and Oti had been undermarked by Craig, who was the only judge not to score them 10 points. On Twitter, one fan wrote: "I'm sorry, but three of the judges said that was perfect. Yet Craig refuses to give it a 10!" Another added: "Am I missing something? Why the nine from Craig? I thought Kelvin and Oti's Gaston dance was perfect."

Kelvin has been supported by his famous friends, including former co-star Charley Webb, and Ryan Thomas throughout his Strictly journey, along with his doting wife Eliza Marsland and their two young children, Marnie, three, and Milo, who turns one in December. Kelvin's dad Warren has also been enjoying watching his son dancing every Saturday night, and even got the chance to show off his own moves on Friday's It Takes Two. Warren had been invited to dance on the show after it was revealed that Kelvin had made him believe that he would be dancing alongside his son on Strictly last Saturday during their Northern Soul-inspired routine. After his dance, Warren went to join Zoe, Oti and Kelvin on the sofas, and told his shocked son: "That is how a proper prank is done."

