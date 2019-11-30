Kelvin Fletcher can't contain his emotions after scoring a ten on Strictly

Kelvin Fletcher was over the moon when judge Motsi Mabuse awarded him a ten after his performance on Strictly on Saturday night, and could barely contain his excitement. When Motsi announced she was awarding the Emmerdale actor a ten, he squealed in excitement and then could be seen jumping up and down with joy. In total, Kelvin scored three tens and a nine – not bad going at all!

WATCH: Kelvin Scares Oti in hilarious video

It seems Strictly viewers were just as thrilled with the actor's Movie Week performance. One tweeted: "Kelvin has to win strictly another phenomenal performance," while another added: "How was Kelvin a spare dancer for this season... I will never know Fabulous!" A third even went so far as to say: "Kelvin and Oti deserve 10s across the board for that!"

MORE: Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher gobsmacked by amazing surprise guest on It Takes Two

Kelvin was overjoyed

MORE: A look at Strictly star Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz's romantic love story

It's been an emotional week for the soap star, and he was lost for words again on Friday after he was surprised by his dad on Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two. Earlier in the week, the former Emmerdale star played a cruel prank on his dad Warren, letting him think that he would dance alongside his son on Strictly for his and pro partner Oti Mabuse's Northern Soul-inspired routine. However, when Kelvin revealed it had all been a hoax, Zoe Ball made sure that Warren had his turn in the limelight by inviting him to dance on the show.

Before his surprise appearance, Zoe said to Kelvin: "We must talk about your poor dad. Last week, you little tyke, you told him that he was going to dance on national television. Has he forgiven you yet?" To which Kelvin replied: "He has forgiven me, yeah, and I told him that he could come on here next week as well."

Zoe then dropped the bombshell as she said: "He may not have danced on the main show, but here dancing for the first time ever on It Takes Two, it's Kelvin's dad." Warren then appeared through the crowd, shuffling his feet and displaying some very fancy footwork, as Kelvin looked on in utter shock before beaming with pride as he and Oti cheered his dad on.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.