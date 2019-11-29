Strictly Come Dancing star Kelvin Fletcher put some time away from training to play a prank on his dance partner Oti Mabuse - much to the delight of their fans! Earlier this week, during one of their training sessions, the former Emmerdale star snuck up behind Oti, who was completely unaware of his presence and engrossed in her phone. "Arghhhh," she screamed in the video, which Kelvin had filmed on his phone.

Watch Kelvin Fletcher prank Oti Mabuse

Sharing Kelvin's Instagram Story on her own page, Oti remarked: "After 11 weeks, he finally got me back." She also added: "When you're so scared, you grab a pen." Despite giving her the fright of her life, Kelvin could be heard laughing behind the camera lens. This weekend, Oti and Kelvin will be back on the ballroom dancefloor with an American Smooth to the song Gaston from Beauty and the Beast.

On Thursday, Kelvin revealed he met Luke Evans, who played Gaston in the latest Disney remake. "I'm a mini Gaston, he's the big Gaston," he said during his appearance on This Morning. It also happened to be his fourth wedding anniversary with his wife Liz. Explaining how tough it can be being away from his family, the actor shared: "Today is my wedding anniversary and I'm not at home and it’s gutting really. I've got a young family and not only that, the wider circle, your friends.

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse have made it to the quarter-final

He added: "I've missed a friend’s wedding recently and that's kind of what's tough, but like any gig, for me especially, I've just got to let myself be totally immersed in it and give my best and I've loved it. It's been an amazing experience that I don't want to end anytime soon."

Kelvin and Liz, who are now proud parents to two young children, Marnie and Milo, tied the knot on 28 November 2015 in a day they shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine - and at the time, Kelvin said the wedding was a dream come true. "I knew I wanted to marry Liz the day I met her. Deep down I knew she was The One," hesaid of his long-time love. "The image of Liz coming towards me up the aisle will live with me for ever. She took my breath away. She looked so beautiful," he added.