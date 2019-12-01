Lady Louise Windsor is a huge fan of horses, and over the weekend the young royal was spotted horse riding alongside her dad Prince Edward. The duo were riding in Windsor Great Park, and looked like they were having a great time. Photos published in the Daily Mail showed Louise wearing a red jacket and jodhpurs, teamed with a stylish silver riding hat. Louise is the oldest daughter of Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and the older sister of James, Viscount Severn, 11. The royal recently celebrated her 16th birthday on 8 November, and celebrated in private with her family and friends.

Louise is a keen horse rider and back in August the teenager was pictured riding with the Queen and her dad while staying at the monarch's Balmoral estate. Just like her grandparents, Louise has a real interest in the sport and event competed in the British Driving Society Championship for Young Drivers. Prince Philip was very instrumental in the development of carriage driving and has represented Britain in three European championships and six world championships.

Louise is the oldest child of Sophie and Edward

Along with her brother, Louise tends to stay out of the public eye, and is only ever seen during special royal events, such as weddings and Trooping the Colour. Speaking about trying to give their children a normal upbringing, Sophie previously said: "Certainly when they were very young we tried to keep them out of it. Only because for their sakes, to grow up as normally as possible we felt was quite important. And they're going to have to go out and get a job and earn a living later on in life and if they've had a normal a start in life they possibly can get, then hopefully that will stand them in good stead."

However, Louise did make a surprise appearance at a non-royal event last year, when she was spotted in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing with her mum Sophie. The pair were there to mark Louise's birthday, and host Tess Daly opened up about the show's royal visit while talking to HELLO!. She said: "It was lovely to have them there, we are very fortunate we have a few fans in the royal household… They did absolutely [get a backstage tour]. Lady Louise was celebrating turning 15 and she said it was a treat to come and visit the show. She’s a big fan, herself and her mother. They enjoyed all the action from the front row and they had a great night. It was great to welcome them.”

