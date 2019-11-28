Kelvin Fletcher reveals special occasion he had to miss because of Strictly Come Dancing Kelvin and Oti are Strictly favourites

Can you believe it's the Strictly Come Dancing quarter finals already? It feels like only yesterday we were introduced to the celebs hopeful of lifting that Glitterball trophy. And if Kelvin Fletcher's scores are anything to go by, he's certainly in for a good chance. But it's not all been a song and dance for the Emmerdale actor, as he revealed that important events in his life have had to be sacrificed due to his commitment to the BBC show.

Speaking on Thursday's This Morning, the 35-year-old explained how "gutting" it is having to miss special events, including a friend's wedding. While discussing the things he misses while being away from home including his family, he stated: "Not only [family] but your wider circle and friends, I've missed a friend's wedding recently and that's what's tough."

Kelvin admitted that being away from home is "gutting"

However, the dad-of-two is clearly keeping positive despite missing out on special occasions. "Like any gig you've got, for me especially, I've got to allow [myself] to be completely consumed by it and give it my best and I've loved it, it's been an amazing experience and one I don't want to end anytime soon."

And it's not just social events that he's having to miss out on, sadly for Kelvin he's spending his wedding anniversary away from his wife Liz, with whom he is celebrating four years of marriage on Thursday. "I think that's been the hardest thing to accept really being away from home. Today is my wedding anniversary and I'm not at home and it's gutting."

Kelvin and Liz are celebrating their four year wedding anniversary

To mark the occasion, Kelvin posted a sweet message on his Instagram. The post included a series of pictures of him and wife Liz at their wedding, and other previously unseen images of the couple and their children, Marnie and Milo. Kelvin captioned the post: "28th November 2015. Happy 4 Year Wedding Anniversary darling. You’re the love of my life."

The couple tied the knot on 28 November 2015 in a day they shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine - and at the time, Kelvin said the wedding was a dream come true. "I knew I wanted to marry Liz the day I met her," he said. "Deep down I knew she was The One."

