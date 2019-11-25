Following her amazing routine with Strictly Come Dancing dance partner Kelvin Fletcher, professional Oti Mabuse has revealed she is now struggling! The 29-year-old told her followers that she is losing her voice, which means rehearsals won't be running as smoothly as she had hoped. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Oti shared a video of fellow dancer Giovanni Pernice sharing his delight over her misfortune. "Oti without [her] voice is the best Monday ever," he exclaimed. "I can't believe it that you're really without voice. I mean this is my prayer every single night - finally!"

Oti Mabuse and Kelvin Fletcher have made it through another week

Earlier on, Oti had thanked her fans for keeping her and Kelvin in the show as they now prepare for the quarter-final, which will be Musical week. "My voice is literally going," she explained. "And this has pushed me to choreograph this number for next week so thank you for every single vote. You guys have voted for Kelvin and I, it means the world to us that we are still here… hopefully my voice will come back. I think everyone is happy my voice is going."

MORE: Amy Dowden reacts after she and Karim Zeroual find themselves in the dance-off

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

Oti's loss of voice comes shortly after Kelvin took to his social media to share a series of videos to reveal his horrific bruises. Blaming his dance partner, he wrote: "Cruisin' for a bruisin'. Proof! Dancing with @OtiMabuse can be a bruising affair! Team #Floti, giving it our all for #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly2019." He later shared a post showing the star putting his feet in ice, in order to help aide the injury.

READ: Strictly's AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker react to surprise elimination

Kelvin later shared another image of his beat-up legs, which didn't sit well with his wife, Liz Marsland. The actress was among the first to comment on Kelvin's photo, which saw his poor limbs looking battered and severely bruised. Liz posted an emoji of a face with a hand over the mouth, which is often used to express serious surprise and concern. She also added a pink heart with yellow stars emoji, no doubt sending her hubby all her love.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.