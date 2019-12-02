Strictly Come Dancing star Motsi Mabuse appeared on It Takes Two on Monday evening alongside head judge Shirley Ballas, to talk to host Rylan Clark-Neal about the final four couples on the BBC One dance show, following the elimination of Alex Scott and Neil Jones. And during their conversation, Motsi admitted that she gets far too emotionally invested in the dancers and doesn't like seeing anyone going home. The star explained that she realises this needs to change, especially when it comes to having to discipline her young daughter in the future. "Shirley keeps telling me, 'what are you going to do with your daughter?'" she said.

Strictly star Motsi Mabuse revealed she's worried about parenting her baby as she grows older as she's so soft

Motsi has been a popular addition on the judging panel and is known for going to see the couples that are sent home after the show to check that they are okay. "We are getting really close to the final and I don't like telling people that they aren't very good. I need to grow up, I know," she told Rylan. "She gets really upset," Shirley added. Known for her enthusiasm and positivity, Motsi was left speechless after watching Amy Dowden and Karim Zeroual's Jive on Saturday night, which received 40 points from the judges.

Motsi is a proud mum to a little girl

Oti Mabuse's older sister travels to London each Saturday from her hometown in Germany. The star leaves her daughter – whose name has never been revealed – with her husband Evgenij Voznyuk, who stays to look after their little girl while his wife is working. The star recently opened up about her family life during an appearance on Lorraine, where she spoke about her decision to commute from Germany each week. "I decided I have to travel because I have a little baby and I really don't want to stress her, so it's better to stress me," she said. "The thing is, people always feel like when the man has the baby, the guy is babysitting, but it's not – he's also the dad!"

While Motsi's daughter has been staying in Germany over the past few months, the doting mum has been taking her little girl with her on the current Let's Dance tour, which she is currently participating in alongside Strictly. The TV star recently uploaded a sweet snapshot on Instagram showing her toddler holding handfuls of makeup pencils, although she took care to keep the majority of her face hidden from view. "Official tour baby!" Motsi captioned the photo. "When your mum is running late and you have been promoted to makeup assistant by @sebastian_salas-rodriguez. Things do get serious on tour!" She added the hashtags #myangel and #myeverything.

