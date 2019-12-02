After making it to the quarter-finals on Strictly Come Dancing, Alex Scott bowed out of the BBC One dance show alongside pro dancer Neil Jones on Sunday night, taking to the dance floor for one last time to the song The Circle of Life. The former footballer had the most incredible time while on Strictly, and was understandably overcome with emotion on Monday when she appeared on It Takes Two to watch back her best moments throughout the competition. Grabbing some tissues as she reflected on the past few months, Alex told host Rylan Clark-Neal that she had enjoyed every moment dancing with Neil. "It was such a great experience to do together and we had so much fun all the way through," she said.

Strictly's Alex Scott broke down in tears on It Takes Two, before making a touching tribute collage to Neil Jones

Watch Alex and Neil talk to HELLO!

Alex also likened her time on the show to being like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. "I feel like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, I'm Charlie," she said. Addressing Neil, the star added: "It wasn't just about me, it was our journey as I knew how special it was for him too. Thank you, you work miracles especially getting me this far!" Alex also made sure to thank all the fans that had supported her throughout their journey. "Thank you to everyone for supporting us and voting for us as it meant a lot to us," she said. Although the star admitted it was weird waking up on Monday morning and not going dancing in the studio, she has been keeping herself busy and enjoyed meeting up with fellow Strictly star Michelle Visage, who took her out to dinner after the Results Show on Sunday.

Alex and Neil just missed out on the semi-finals

Neil paid a touching tribute to Alex after they left the competition, taking to Instagram to share a photo of the pair embracing on the dance floor, along with a touching message. "Joyful Joyful was the perfect song to end our @bbcstrictly journey together because from the first moment we started together that's how u have made me feel," Neil, 37, began. "From day 1 I have taken my time to get to know you @alexscott2 MBE as I really wanted to make sure that you enjoyed every moment. All I can say is the nation has seen the real you. I've said it a million times that you have made me proud and you have made me smile."

The Strictly couple will be dancing together again in the live tour next year

He continued: "Of course I was there to teach you to dance but you taught me sooooo much more and the biggest lesson I learnt was to always be myself and never change. You have warmed the hearts and inspired so many people around the country on a daily basis because you always worked hard and I never heard you complain plus you did all of this with a smile on your face. I will walk away from this with my head held high knowing that we did everything we could and without a single regret and loving every moment. I want to really thank everyone that has supported us both with your messages, posts, votes and just spreading the positivity of #teamred. I have soooo much more I would like to say to everyone including Alex but I will stop now or it will turn into a book! I'm just sad I'm not teaching you a new dance in the morning, unless we could just dance for fun and giggles!"

Alex also paid tribute to her dance partner, sharing a collage of photos from their Strictly journey, along with the message: "From day one we were partnered together I said it was ‘OUR’ journey you put your heart and soul into making sure I enjoyed every single moment and I sure did! You really did work magic.. getting a complete beginner and taking us as far as we did. Not only did you teach.. you listened, you understood you cared. I’m so proud that I had the privilege to be your 1st ever partner on the show, but wishing next year you get someone with a little bit more experience so you can really show off how amazing you are, ha. @mr_njonesofficial your really are a special human being.. keep shinning and being you always! PS we still get to dance on tour. PPS...special shout out to Kev who stepped in and totally became a part of #teamred how lucky am I? Thank you x."

