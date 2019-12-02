Over the weekend, the majority of the Loose Women stars went on a spa weekend to mark Stacey Solomon's 30th birthday, but not everyone was able to attend. And to make up for being unable to join her co-stars, anchor Christine Lampard surprised the group with bottles of champagne for them to enjoy during their weekend. Nadia Sawalha shared a video on Instagram of them all sitting down in a restaurant as they found out about Christine's gesture. "Thanks Christine, although we would rather have you here," Nadia said. Along with birthday girl Stacey – who took along her baby son Rex – other stars present included Kaye Adams, Jane Moore, Linda Robson and Denise Welch. It wasn't just Christine who couldn't attend though, as Ruth Langsford was also absent, having whisked husband Eamonn Holmes off to Vienna for a surprise birthday trip.

Stacey turned 30 in October, but due to the Loose Women presenters hectic schedule, they settled on a weekend a month after her big day. At the time, the star celebrated her birthday with a surprise dinner hosted by her family. She shared a photo at the time on Instagram of a dinner table decorated with balloons, candles and sparkly decorations. She wrote: "My family surprised me for a birthday eve meal at my sister's. I cried." e and nephew had bought tears to her eyes, while a video of the group singing Happy Birthday to her showed Stacey looking overwhelmed as she blew out the candles on her cake. In the days leading up to her 30th, her Loose Women co-hosts also celebrated her birthday live on air. Stacey was showered with treats – and even received a surprise video message from her sons alongside a live performance by 911 – one of Stacey's favourite pop groups.

Stacey was treated by her co-stars to a day at the spa

Following her spa celebration, Stacey enjoyed a special night out on Sunday evening with her oldest son Zachary, 11, who she brought along as her date to the British Academy Children's Awards. Stacey shared a sweet photo on Instagram of her first-born at the front of the stage ahead of the ceremony, and captioned it: "His excitement is making my heart full." She later posted a video of the pair trying to find a place to hide the snacks they had taken from the event, having been hungry after arriving earlier than planned.

