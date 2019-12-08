Holly Willoughby was joined by her sister Kelly on Friday evening as they enjoyed a night out at the Royal Albert Hall with some very familiar faces. TV presenter Kate Thornton was among those present and took to Instagram to share some pictures from the night on social media, which saw them all support Spice Girl Emma Bunton, who was performing at the iconic venue. Loose Women's Christine Lampard, Smooth Radio presenter Myleene Klass, and EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite were also in attendance. As well as Emma, her fiancé Jade Jones and two sons Tate and Beau were also on stage, and it was a memorable night for all.

Holly Willoughby and her sister Kelly were joined by famous friends including Christine Lampard and Kate Thornton

Watch Holly's rise to stardom

Both Holly and her sister work in the media industry. While the This Morning star is a familiar face thanks to her television work, Kelly works behind the scenes as a PA, and was previously working for Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford. The siblings have also teamed up together in the past to write a series of children's books called School for Stars. While Kelly tends to stay out of the limelight, her younger sibling ofter makes reference to her in interviews, and it's clear just how close they are. She previously told The Guardian: "We're more like friends than sisters. We even bought a place together in Putney. You would expect some fireworks, but because we have the same friends and have different roles within that group, none of that ever came into it." She added: "I'm more likely to be the one to say 'everyone back to mine' and cook for everyone, whereas she's much better at tidying up."

MORE: Kate Garraway makes surprise revelation about I'm a Celebrity

Holly and her sister Kelly over the years

Kelly, meanwhile, gave a rare interview to Celebsnow about her famous sister, saying: "Holly and I are like chalk and cheese – even down to our hair colour. Despite this, we’re still incredibly close. She was a quiet child at school, but I remember watching her suddenly find herself once she’d done bits of modelling and started college. She just became stronger, confident. It was amazing to watch."

READ: Matt Baker sends emotional update following The One Show resignation

In November, Holly asked her fans to support Kelly's seven-year-old daughter Lola, who was taking part in a sponsored silence to raise money for Children in Need. The star shared a picture of Lola on her Instagram page, and told her followers that it would be "magical" if they could spur her on. Holly often meets up with her sister, who lives in Brighton, where they grew up. The star, meanwhile, lives in London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Harry, ten, Belle, eight, and Chester, five.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.