Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway became the latest campmate to leave I'm a Celebrity on Saturday evening, as she finished the competition in fourth place. And during her exit interview with Ant and Dec, the mother-of-two made a surprise revelation about her experience with the show as she told the presenters that she had originally signed up to go into the jungle last year. The 52-year-old explained that she had pulled out of the 2018 series because she was "too terrified" but that she knew it was "now or never" when it came to taking part this time around, explaining that her two children were now old enough to "cope" without her.

Kate Garraway made a surprising revelation about her experience in I'm a Celebrity on Saturday night

She said: "Life is busy isn't it? You're a mum and you're juggling lots of things from the minute you get up and you're racing around from the minute you get up. You have a lot of balls in the air." Reflecting on her experience away from her family, she added: "You realise you have got stuff in you, you have got bravery in you and you have to really, really treasure what's important to you. And it's people."

Kate finished the competition in fourth place

Throughout her time in the I'm a Celebrity jungle, Kate was supported by her husband Derek Draper and their two children, Darcey, 13, and William, ten. The star's family flew over to Australia last week, and Darcey and William have been catching up on their school work with a tutor while they have been away. And while they will be extremely happy to be reunited with their mum, Kate's children were just as excited to meet two other stars of the show. Ahead of her jungle experience, Kate and her family spoke to HELLO!, where she revealed that Darcey and William were very much hoping to meet Ant and Dec. "The kids will be watching and then they will get to come out and be part of the whole thing. Hopefully they will get to meet Ant and Dec – they’re very excited about that," she said.

Kate was a popular campmate both with viewers at home and with her fellow celebrities. Shortly after she left the jungle, Ian Wright messaged her on Instagram, writing: "You were magnificent," while Adele Roberts wrote: "Congratulations Kate you wonderful woman. You gave it everything, and smashed it with the biggest smile on your face everyday. Inspirational! We’ll be here to give you the heroes return you deserve! See you soon xx."

