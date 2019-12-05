Christmas is just three weeks away, and for Holly Willoughby the celebrations are already underway! On Wednesday evening, the star headed out for festive food and drinks with her work family; the This Morning team. Holly, 38, shared a snapshot from inside the party, showing the group of colleagues gathered around a large table and smiling for the camera. Joining Holly on the work night out was co-host Phillip Schofield, as well as the likes of Rochelle Humes, Alice Beer and Kem Cetinay. Alongside the fun photo, Holly wrote: "@thismorning family Christmas… my goodness me, I adore you gorgeous bunch!"

Holly has certainly been embracing the Christmas season. Back in November, she confessed to fans that she had already broken into her chocolate advent calendar! Sharing a snapshot on her Stories, showing several of her calendar windows open, she wrote: "May have even had a break in case of emergency moment too…"

And it's not just the advent calendar that Holly tackles early. Last month, the mother-of-three opened up about her Christmas at home with husband Dan Baldwin and their children, eight-year-old Belle, Harry, 10, and five-year-old Chester, and revealed that she pre-cooks everything so she can enjoy the day with her family. Speaking to Best magazine at the ITV gala on 24 November, Holly revealed she has already done all her Christmas cooking and most of her gift wrapping! "I have my family over on Christmas Day and my husband Dan's family on Boxing Day," she revealed. "I've done all my cooking already, and I've also nearly wrapped all my presents."

