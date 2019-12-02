Holly Willoughby was one very proud wife on Sunday evening after it was announced that Michael McIntyre's Big Show – which is produced by her husband Dan Baldwin's production company – had won Studio Entertainment at the prestigious Rose d'Or Awards. The This Morning host took to Instagram to share a photo of Michael, Dan and a colleague, proudly holding the award while at the event. "Congratulations to @michaelmcintyresbigshow and the incredible team at @hungrybearmedia, so so proud of you @danbaldwincbe @rosedorawards @rosedorlondon," she wrote in the caption. Dan is the founder of Hungry Bear Media, which also produces other well-known TV shows including All Round to Mrs Browns and Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad.

Holly Willoughby celebrated husband Dan Baldwin's award news

The TV presenter met her husband while she was working as a children's television presenter on Ministry of Mayhem in 2004, which he was producing at the time. The pair were friends for six months before they started dating, and managed to keep their relationship a secret for an impressive eight months before revealing that they were a couple. During a recent segment on This Morning about workplace romances, and whether or not they were a good idea, Holly said: "It's quite a normal way to meet someone. It doesn't always have to be some sort of illicit affair. It can be quite a lovely, nice thing."

Holly has been married to Dan for 12 years

While Holly tends to keep her family life private, the star often steps out with Dan to red carpet events. In an interview with Fabulous magazine in 2017, she opened up about her husband, revealing: "He's got his own production company, which is hugely successful, and he's doing brilliantly. We're very lucky, that's for sure." The couple, who live in south-west London, share children Harry, ten, Belle, seven, and Chester, four.

Although Holly loves her job as a TV presenter, there's nothing she prefers more than being a mum. She previously opened up about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!, saying: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt." Speaking about balancing her work with looking after her children, she added: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

