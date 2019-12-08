Matt Baker shocked fans of The One Show on Wednesday after announcing that he would be leaving the programme in March. And after receiving many messages of support from viewers and his co-stars over the past few days, the TV presenter took to Instagram to thank everyone for their kind words, admitting that he had been "totally overwhelmed" by the reaction. Matt shared a video from his dressing room at The London Palladium, where he is currently rehearsing for his role in Goldilocks and the Three Bears, and said: "Thank you so much for all of the support you have shown me over the past few days since I announced that I would be leaving The One Show in March. I am totally overwhelmed and blown away by the reaction. So thanks very much and I will see you all in January."

Matt Baker sent a message to his fans following his The One Show resignation

MORE: Anton du Beke visibly moved as he pays tribute to Strictly partner Emma Barton

The dad-of-two was visibly emotional as he revealed that he would be leaving the BBC programme last week, and explained that one of the main reasons behind his decision was his family. Matt said that he was most excited about "spending evenings with my wife Nicola, and finally getting to put my kids to bed." Appearing alongside one of his co-hosts Angellica Bell, Matt told viewers: "At this time of year, I like to take stock and reflect. The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade now and I have loved every second of being a part of it. But I am going to be leaving this green sofa in the spring." He continued: "Of course I'd like to thank Alex, who I've shared this sofa with for all these years. And the teams of people who work on this show all around the UK, the ones who you do not get to see; the researchers, the producers, the studio crew, everyone that makes this show feel like a massive family. And I'm going to miss you all very much indeed. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

Matt Baker announced he was leaving The One Show on Wednesday

Matt has been working on The One Show for nine years alongside co-host Alex Jones, who paid tribute to him shortly after he announced his resignation. The star – who is currently on maternity leave – took to Twitter to share her sorrow at Matt's decision. The 42-year-old wrote: "I would like to say how much I will miss #MattBaker. Thank you for sitting by my side for the last 9 years. You are a superb broadcaster, a consummate professional and a dear friend. We'll remain part of each other's lives but the gap left on the green sofa will be hard to fill."

READ: Everything you need to know about Roman Kemp's star-studded childhood

Matt and Alex Jones have been working on The One Show together for nine years

She later shared a touching post on Instagram. "It's been a joy and a privilege to share the green sofa with you @mattbakerofficial over the last 9 years," she wrote. "It's flown by and I'll always treasure the time that we've had together. You are a consummate professional, a terrific broadcaster, a great friend and I'll miss you and your little quirks immensely come the Spring. It's not over yet though. We'll both be back come January to wish everybody a Happy New Year."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.