Holly Willoughby had the ultimate girls' night out on Thursday. Joining Emma Bunton and some of their friends, the This Morning presenter headed to the West End to watch Mamma Mia The Musical. She took to her Instagram page to share a snap from the night's proceedings, writing in the caption: "@mammamiamusical with my girls @shishib @emmaleebunton #nikidemetz... cried, laughed, sang my heart out! Can't believe this was the 1st time I'd seen the musical having seen the movie a gazillion times... just wonderful."

Holly Willoughby enjoyed a night out with her friends

The fun night out comes shortly after Holly joked that she was questioning her friendship with Emma after the Spice Girls star made a hilarious confession during Wednesday's This Morning. The former pop star burst into nervous laughter after Phil Schofield put her on the spot by asking: "How was Frozen 2?" However, before Emma could even answer, bestie Holly cut in and claimed: "I'm not sure we can be friends anymore! What happened?!"

Emma finally admitted that while watching the film with her children, she had fallen asleep! "I mean it's my favourite film in the world… but I fell asleep," she confessed. Keen to explain her side of the story, the mum-of-two explained further: "It was because I'd had a very early morning with the children, we'd come up to town, we had a wonderful day, in the evening we thought 'oh we'll round it off and we'll watch Frozen.'"

"And by then you know I was a little bit sleepy [and] I slept for about 20 minutes and I kept going 'what's going on?'" Luckily for Emma, her children didn't seem to mind. The former singer said: "They [the kids] didn't even care I was asleep… I'll love it the next time!" Emma and her fellow singer husband Jade Jones have two sons together, Beau Lee Jones, aged 12, and Tate Lee Jones aged eight.

