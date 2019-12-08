Victoria and David Beckham's youngest child, eight-year-old daughter Harper, had a very special Christmas meeting on Sunday. The young fashionista met Santa, as Victoria shared with fans on her Instagram. The designer posted photos of the exciting event to her Instagram stories. In one, Harper and one of her friends sat on either side of Santa, all of them smiling. In another, Harper stood next to Mr Claus as he waved at the camera and she beamed her cute gap-toothed smile. Victoria captioned this sweet snap: "Harper is on the good list!!! x."

David and Victoria dote on their eight-year-old daughter

The Beckhams are a close family and love to spend time together, especially on the weekends, so it's no surprise that Victoria made time to visit Santa Claus with Harper. In their bid to make Christmas special for their daughter, David and Victoria have become very competitive over one specific aspect of the festive season, as they shared on their respective Instagram accounts earlier this weekend. The pair are trying to out-do each other when it comes to their Elf on the Shelf displays this year.

The youngster was clearly delighted to meet her new friend

Retired footballer David took to his Instagram stories on Saturday night, where he shared a video of his display, which Victoria had given a makeover. He wrote: "I cannot believe what's just happened. All my hard work just got stolen by @victoriabeckham. This was all me and I go to clean my teeth, turn on Instagram and this is what I see! Game on." The dad-of-four reposted a video from Victoria's own Instagram account, which showed the Elf on the Shelf sitting on a mock slide, surrounded by cuddly toys.

In the background, the former Spice Girl said: "I have come to take over. David tried but it was a bit rubbish. Here is the elf coming down the slide and she's got some little friends down here… And actually, Harper's tooth fell out today, and we've got also got a little letter from the tooth fairy and another little elf, and we have got some fairy magic crystals. She's going to take these fairy crystals and plant them and make some wishes."

