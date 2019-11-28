Victoria Beckham shares sweet photo with David and all four children to celebrate Thanksgiving The former Spice Girl and her family lived in LA for many years

Victoria Beckham and her family consider LA their second home, so it's no surprise that they wanted to celebrate the US tradition of Thanksgiving on Thursday. The former Spice Girl shared a lovely photo on Instagram of herself with her husband David Beckham and their four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, to mark the occasion. "Happy Thanksgiving to all those celebrating today. Kisses from us all," she wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Beautiful family. Love you Victoria!" while another wrote: "Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family." A third added: "Such a lovely family."

Victoria Beckham shared a sweet family photo on social media to mark Thanksgiving

The fashion designer was reunited with her children on Thursday after returning to London following a work trip to LA. The doting mum was treated to the best welcome home surprise from Harper, eight, who made her mum some cookies. Victoria shared a short clip of the baked goods on social media, and her daughter was heard saying in the background: "Welcome home mummy. I made you biscuits." The star captioned the footage: "So happy to be home with my babies!!"

The Beckhams have lived in LA in the past and consider America their second home

David and Victoria want to make sure that their children are kept grounded, despite their parents' global fame and their privileged lifestyle. David recently opened up about their family life during an interview with the Telegraph, saying: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

The retired footballer continued: "Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor, I mean the first day you have kids, you constantly worry. It's the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family."

