David and Victoria Beckham have found themselves up against each other in a competitive festive challenge – and it's all to do with Elf on the Shelf! The celebrity couple have been trying to outdo each other with their efforts to impress daughter Harper, eight, and over the weekend Victoria even sabotaged her husband's work – something he wasn't very happy with. The retired footballer took to Instagram Stories on Saturday night to share a video of his Elf display, which had been transformed by his wife. He wrote: "I cannot believe what's just happened. All my hard work just got stolen by @victoriabeckham. This was all me and I go to clean my teeth, turn on Instagram and this is what I see! Game on."

David and Victoria Beckham went up against each other in an Elf on the Shelf competition

Watch: The Beckhams - a love story

The dad-of-four had reposted a video from Victoria's own Instagram account, which was of the Elf on the Shelf sitting on a mock slide, surrounded by cuddly toys. In the background, the former Spice Girl can be heard saying: "I have come to take over. David tried but it was a bit rubbish. Here is the Elf coming down the slide and she's got some little friends down here." As if the extravagant display wasn't enough for Harper to come down to, the doting mum had gone to the extra effort of writing a letter on behalf of the tooth fairy after her daughter's tooth fell out earlier in the day. The fashion designer explained: "And actually, Harper's tooth fell out today, and we've got also got a little letter from the tooth fairy and another little elf, and we have got some fairy magic crystals. She's going to take these fairy crystals and plant them and make some wishes. And I now have another tooth to add to my huge collection of kids' teeth."

MORE: Meghan Markle's incredible act of kindness revealed

Harper Beckham's parents both wanted to outshine each other with their festive displays

There's no doubt that David and Victoria's next Elf on the Shelf display will be even more creative. So far, the Elf has been seen flying from the kitchen lights and hiding in the kitchen in the first few days of December. While the family lead an incredibly privileged lifestyle, David and Victoria want to make sure that their children are kept grounded. David recently opened up about their family life during an interview with the Telegraph, saying: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

READ: Matt Baker sends emotional update following shock The One Show resignation

Harper was also treated to a letter from the tooth fairy

The retired footballer continued: "Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor, I mean the first day you have kids, you constantly worry. It's the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.