Victoria Beckham shares adorable back to school photo of daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham and her brood are settling back into their daily routines after enjoying a relaxing trip to LA during half-term. And there's nothing more routine for children than heading back to school! While Victoria and son Cruz headed home earlier than the rest of the family, it was back to reality for youngest Harper on Tuesday as she put on her uniform for the first time in over a week. To mark the occasion, Victoria shared a sweet image of the eight-year-old's impressive pigtails while clad in her blue pinafore and striped shirt. Captioning the image, she said: "Kisses from Harper Seven."

The mother-of-four was pictured picking up husband David, Harper and her two sons Brooklyn, 19, and Romeo, 17, from the airport on Sunday following their trip to LA. Victoria and son Cruz, 14, had returned to the UK earlier for the teenager's school. The family travelled at the beginning of the half-term holidays and celebrated Halloween while in the States. Harper dressed up as her idol, Billie Eilish – who she even went to see in concert while over there. Victoria shared a video of her little girl dancing in the crowds while watching Billie perform on stage.

The family tend to spend the school holidays out in the States in either LA or Miami, or at their Cotswolds property. Victoria has previously said that she considers LA her "second home" as the family lived there between 2008 and 2013 in a gorgeous property that was believed to have six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a library and a swimming pool. Victoria and David sold the lavish home for around £25.3million before returning to London where they now live in a luxurious mansion in Holland Park, west London, worth an estimated £31million.

