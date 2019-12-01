The Christmas countdown has officially begun, and David Beckham has made the start of the festive season especially exciting for his four children. The doting dad took to Instagram to share a video from inside their home, and panned the camera to their Elf on the Shelf, which he had hidden on the top of a kitchen unit. David had also purchased four advent calendars for Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. "My favourite time of the year and for sure I'm more excited than the kids," David wrote alongside the footage.

David Beckham had a treat in store for his four children

The Beckhams certainly don't do anything by halves and are sure to have plenty more Christmas-related fun in store over the next few weeks. On Saturday, meanwhile, David took Harper on a day out to the National History Museum's ice skating rink. The father-daughter duo posed for photos on the ice, and Harper showcased her ice skating skills as she whizzed around unaided. Earlier in the week, the retired footballer proved once again that he is a doting family man after spending the sweetest day with Harper, Brooklyn and his mum Sandra Beckham. The pair were pictured cooking up a storm in the kitchen, in photos that he shared with his fans on social media.

The retired footballer also hid Elf on the Shelf

David and Victoria want to make sure that their children are kept grounded, despite their parents' global fame and their privileged lifestyle. David recently opened up about their family life during an interview with the Telegraph, saying: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

The retired footballer continued: "Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor, I mean the first day you have kids, you constantly worry. It's the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family."

