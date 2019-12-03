Victoria Beckham has revealed exactly how she loves to spend her time with daughter Harper – and it's not what you might expect. The fashion designer enjoyed a "perfect" night in with her eight-year-old on Tuesday and admitted she loves nothing more than reading with her little girl, and it's not just flipping through the latest issue of Vogue. Sharing a sweet image of Harper lying on a bed, cuddling a teddy bear and reading a book, Victoria captioned the snap: "My perfect night in. Reading with Harper Seven kisses from us both." The former Spice Girls followers were impressed with Harper's bedtime reading, with one commenting: "Best thing a parent can see is her child reading," and another said: "Beautiful little girl you have VB."

Harper's cute display comes after she revealed on Tuesday morning that she's more organised than most of us when it comes to Christmas. Mum Victoria shared a video of her young daughter opening her advent calendar, and in it, she revealed that she has already written to Santa! In the Instagram video, Harper can be seen opening up the second door on her delicious looking Cadbury's advent calendar and reading the message written on the inside of the window aloud. She can be heard saying: "It says 'have you written to Santa?' I have actually. [Let's] see what shape [the chocolate] is. Oh, it's Santa Claus!"

Victoria and Harper had a 'perfect' night in on Tuesday

It seems Christmas is full steam ahead in the Beckham household. The fashion designer treated her followers to a glimpse inside her London home on Monday, and the former Spice Girl has certainly opted for a 'less is more' look this festive season. The 45-year-old has adorned the family Christmas tree with just a few white and gold baubles and white fairy lights.

The Beckham's have already started their Christmas celebrations

Dad David, meanwhile, admitted he was "more excited than the kids" about Christmas in an Instagram post at the weekend when he treated Harper to a day of ice skating at the Natural History Museum's ice rink. It was actually David who bought the kids their scrumptious advent calendars! Even the family pets have been included in the festivities; dogs Fig and Olive have had their very own advent calendars, filled with pooch-friendly treats.

