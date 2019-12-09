What Meghan Markle will be buying Prince Harry for Christmas - see her gift guide ideas The former Suits star included gift guides on her blog The Tig

Like many of us, the royal family are probably on the lookout for the perfect Christmas gifts for each other, and we at HELLO! reckon we've figured out what's on the Duchess of Sussex's list for her husband, Prince Harry.

Before she was a royal, Meghan ran a lifestyle blog The Tig and included everything from beauty and fashion tips, to recipe and travel ideas. The former Suits star even compiled a Christmas gift guide, including suggestions for 'your gal pals,' 'feeling chef-y' (foodie friends) and for 'the beau.'

Meghan wrote: "It's easy to grab another t-shirt for your man—but you'll likely steal it for PJs anyway. Instead, give him something creative that he'll actually enjoy like these little gems!" She included a Happy Socks box set, a Crosley radio turntable, a Brookstone pocket projector for displaying photos, an Alphabet Bags 'Exceptionally Handsome' wash bag and a Miri Hardey Pottery personalised shaving mug.

READ: Christmas gift ideas for people who really love the royal family

Harry has a passion for photography

It seems Meghan is quite practical when it comes to present buying and we can definitely see Harry using the pocket projector. The Prince has showcased his incredible talents for photography in the past and even encouraged royal fans to take part in National Geographic's Looking Up social media campaign, by sharing photos of trees during his royal tour of Africa.

The couple are said to be music fans and Meghan once shared a playlist on The Tig, which included the likes of Crystal Fighters, Maggie Rogers and Janelle Monáe, so the turntable is a gift they could share in their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

WATCH: What the royals do at Christmas

Royals travel a lot on engagements and tours, so no doubt the socks, wash bag and shaving mug will come in handy, particularly as Harry has sported a beard since 2015.

MORE: See the most lavish royal Christmas trees

The Duke and Duchess are currently on leave from their royal duties, but Christmas is a particularly special one for them this year, as they celebrate their first festive season as parents with baby Archie. The trio won't be joining the Queen at Sandringham this year, instead they'll be spending time with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.