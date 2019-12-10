They have a fiery working relationship but Piers Morgan has proved just how close he is to his Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid. The TV presenter celebrated her 49th birthday on Tuesday, and alongside her many well-wishes and surprise gifts, Susanna revealed the "very nice present" Piers had given her ahead of her special day. Gushing about the gift to her co-stars, Susanna said: "He has got me a couple of days off to relax. He's sending me to a beautiful spa and apparently I can have anything I want, so I will be having the full works." Susanna, who will take her mother and a friend along for the pamper session, was also given a bespoke book titled "Susanna you are extraordinary" by Piers. How sweet!

Happy Birthday, Susanna

As if her spa break wasn't enough, Susanna also received a special 'mute Piers' button from her co-star Charlotte Hawkins. "There's something that might come in useful, it's a mute Piers button. Silence is golden," Charlotte told Susanna as she presented her with the gift. Piers, however, was seemingly unimpressed by the present, calling it "pathetic". Football fan Susanna also indulged in a two-tier birthday cake, which featured the Crystal Palace F.C. logo on the front, as well as the team's colours. Quickly taking the cake off Piers, Susanna hilariously quipped: "Thank you, I'll just smash my face into that."

MORE: Marks & Spencer's red leather skirt is the talk of Good Morning Britain - just ask Susanna Reid

Susanna had a Crystal Palace F.C-themed cake

READ: Marks & Spencer's red velvet dress is just what your Christmas wardrobe needs

It wasn't just her colleagues who sent her sweet birthday messages, her followers on social media also sent their well-wishes. One said: "Happy Birthday! Every day is a good day with you in this world. Wish you a great day & a real mute button for Piers." Another added: "Many Happy Returns Susanna. Loving the show this morning." And a third said: "Happy birthday beautiful woman god bless you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.