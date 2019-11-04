Marks & Spencer's red velvet dress is just what your Christmas wardrobe needs We predict this statement dress will sell out, ASAP…

Now we are finally in the latter part of the year, It's time to start thinking about Christmas. The festive season goes hand-in-hand with dressing to impress; with all those parties - not to mention New Year's Eve - it's important to get your clothes sorted, so you aren't rushing around whilst trying to find the perfect Christmas presents for your loved ones, too! Well, we've found the idea Christmas party dress - and it's from Marks & Spencer. Priced at £99 from the Autograph Collection, this ruby red design is made in a slim fit style, with a flattering fit and flare shape. It boasts three-quarter sleeves and is cut in a midi length. We love the buttery soft, lightweight velvet that has a touch of silk at the neck, too. Stunning!

If you are looking for a pair of wow-worthy shoes to match, why not pick up these glitter heels?These sassy shoes are low enough not to hurt your feet on the dancefloor, but have a chic pointed toe and V front (it's all about the bare ankle!) We are obsessed with the eye-catching, bronze glitter finish and contrast black piping. They could be teamed with a fancy frock, or you could wear them with jeans and smart blazer. Everyone needs a glittery pair of shoes at Christmas, and at £25, these heels won't break the bank, either.

Speaking of Christmas fodder, the longly-awaited Marks & Spencer beauty advent calendar has finally hit shelves and trust us, beauty fans will not be disappointed.

Bursting with beauty treats worth over £300, the advent calendar costs £40 when you spend £25 on clothing, home and beauty in-store or online, which gives you the perfect excuse to treat yourself to an outfit or two...

