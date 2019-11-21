Marks & Spencer's red leather skirt is the talk of Good Morning Britain - just ask Susanna Reid The GMB star loves M&S...

Susanna Reid looked incredible on Wednesdays Good Morning Britain, stunning viewers in a fabulous, jungle themed outfit to honour co-star Kate Garraway who is currently on I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here. Teaming up with Charlotte Hawkins - who wore a leopard print dress by French Connection - Susanna delighted fans in her red, animal-print top, which she teamed with a red leather skirt from Marks & Spencer. The wrap style number cost £199 and is part of the luxurious Autograph range; featuring two panels and belted detail.

The skirt has been a big hit online with shoppers. One customer wrote in the review section: "The size 12 is a perfect fit and I am delighted by the quality. I am 5' 7" and the skirt falls just below the knee. Just a tip - you don't need to undo the belt to put the skirt on!"

Red leather skirt, £199, Marks & Spencer

Another added: "This looks better than in the photo where the leather looked a bit plasticky. Lovely skirt, nice length and doesn't fall open as with some wrap skirts. Can look smart or funky." Nothing like a rave review, right?

Leopard print dress, £75, French Connection

GMB star Kate is doing so well in the jungle so far. She may be wearing overalls now, but when she first arrived in Australia a week ago, she brought the glamour, wearing a form-fitting tiger print frock which cost £319 by Primrose Park.

Kate wore animal print when arriving in the jungle

The dress was made in an eye-catching orange colourway with tiger stripes in contrasting black.

Kate, 52, completed her look with a pair of studded suede ankle boots. We think it’s going to be a while before she gets to glams up again, especially with her big following backing her to be Queen of the Jungle...

