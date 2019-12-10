Strictly Come Dancing is down to its final three couples, and on Tuesday evening three former winners appeared on the It Takes Two sofa to discuss who they think has what it takes to take home the Glitterball trophy. Former EastEnders actress Jill Halfpenny, who won in 2004, was joined by Chris Hollins, who won in 2009, and Caroline Flack, who was crowned the Strictly champion in 2014. When the topic came to finalist couple Emma Barton and Anton du Beke, Jill was quick to observe just how much chemistry the pair have. "They have just got that chemistry together. I think you really feel that they really love each other and there is something really special about that when you watch them," she said.

Strictly stars Anton du Beke and Emma Barton have undeniable chemistry

Jill continued: "And I think they might not have technically what some of the other couples have, but there is something really beautiful about them. When they did that Waltz last week my eyes were glued. It was really magical." Emma's work ethic was also praised as she has been juggling Strictly training with her day job at EastEnders, which is something Jill was able to relate to – as she too was working on the soap while taking part in the competition. "You have got no choice, just head down and get it done. She's obviously got that work ethic," she said.

Will Anton finally pick up the Glitterball trophy?

Emma and Anton are in the final with Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden, and Oti Mabuse and Kelvin Fletcher. The three couples will perform three dances on Saturday night, and it will be the first show where the judges don't have a say in who goes home. Instead, the public will vote for their winners. This year is also slightly different to previous ones, as it is the first time that the couples will be dancing three times. Normally the finalists are given two dances each to perform, but earlier on in the series Will Bayley was forced to pull out due to an injury, meaning that the show is a couple short.

If Emma and Anton won, it wouldn't just be incredible for the EastEnders actress, but Anton too. After being in the show for 17 years, the veteran dancer has only ever got to the final once before, and he is thrilled that he is getting to do it all again. The star had a good feeling when he was partnered with Emma back in September, and exclaimed: "Book me in until Christmas," when her name was called out. Although the actress has danced on stage previously in theatre shows like Chicago, she admitted recently that she had always felt like she was winging it, but that now she has the confidence thanks to Anton.

