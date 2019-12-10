Prince William and Kate Middleton appreciate parenting joke relating to George, Charlotte and Louis The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Royal Variety Performance in November

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a rare night off parent duties in November when they stepped out for a glitzy evening out at the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium - which was broadcast on TV on Tuesday evening. And when they were introduced from the royal box by hosts Rob Beckett and Ramesh Ranganathan, the topic soon turned to their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince William and Kate showed their appreciation for the comedy duo's parenting jokes, especially when Ramesh told them that he also had three children. He said he guessed they felt the same way he did every morning, thinking: "Why did we do this?" when they see their little faces running into their bedroom each morning, which caused the couple to laugh and nod.

The fun night was enjoyed by all, with George, Charlotte and Louis never far from their parents' minds during their evening out. While chatting to Petula Clark, Kate said her children had been really excited about where she and William were going - particularly the dancing and singing - and asked if they could come but she had to tell them "not on a school night!" The doting mum also told the cast of Mary Poppins that her kids would "love" to go and see the musical on stage.

With many jokes throughout the evening, Rob even referred to Kate as "posh" during a stint about class, which caused the royal to laugh. Other big names from the evening included Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Robbie Williams, the cast of Come From Away, and a special collaboration by Emeli Sandé and Manchester’s Bee Vocal choir. Unfortunately, Sir Rod Stewart – who was due to sing at the event – had to pull out just a few hours before the show due to a throat infection. The singer posted a statement on social media, revealing that he was devastated that he was unable to be part of the night.

The Royal Variety Performance happens every year and is in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, of which the Queen is Patron. The money raised from the show helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK, who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health or hard times The Duke and Duchess have previously attended the bash in 2017 and 2014, with Kate wowing in gowns by Jenny Packham and Diane von Furstenberg. The Royal Variety Performance has particularly sweet memories for the couple, as the Duchess was pregnant with Charlotte the first time she attended and expecting her third child Louis in 2017.

