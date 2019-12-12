Alex Hollywood reveals why she is keeping her marital name after her divorce The chef separated from Great British Bake Off star Paul in 2017

They announced in 2017 that they were ending their 20-year marriage, and despite allegations of infidelity, Alex Hollywood has revealed that she has no intention of reverting back to her maiden name once her divorce from estranged husband Paul Hollywood is finalised. The chef admitted that the main reason for her decision is her 17-year-old son, Josh, who she shares with the Great British Bake Off judge. "I’ve been Hollywood for, gosh, probably nearly 20 years. You kind of grow into that name. More importantly, I’m getting divorced, but I’m not divorcing my son, he’s a Hollywood. I’m his mum, I’m not going to get rid of his name," the 55-year-old said during an appearance on Loose Women on Thursday.

"I am Alex Hollywood, I write as Alex Hollywood and I am Josh Hollywood’s mum. That’s the person I am now, that’s the person I’ve grown into and that’s the person I’m going to stay." She added: "People can say what they want. I know what’s right for me and I know what’s right for my son."

Back in September, Alex admitted exclusively to HELLO! that she has ruled out finding a new romance until she legally becomes single. "I'm not even divorced yet. Until that’s complete, I won't even consider it," she told us. However, she revealed: "This is time for me, now. I haven’t been me for so many years because, like a lot of women, I lost my sense of self and gave myself to everyone else. I’m heading in a different direction to the one I'd anticipated, but I'm enjoying the ride and feel excited about the future. I am in a good place and really excited about what’s ahead. I think of it as a bit like a bungee jump. You feel nervous before it happens, but when you make that leap you think, this is amazing."

Alex has ruled out dating until her divorce is finalised

While she may have a positive outlook on her divorce now, she doesn't deny it has been a very tough time. She added to HELLO!: "For anyone going through a divorce, it’s the most difficult thing. People underestimate how challenging it is. It’s been a turbulent time, but I’ve dealt with it by being resolute about getting through it. My divorce is a chapter in my life – it’s not the book."

