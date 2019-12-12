Strictly's David James and Nadiya Bychkova share intimate embrace in behind-the-scenes video It's been reported there's an unlikely new Strictly couple...

The 2019 Strictly Come Dancing final is just a few days away, and those celebrities not lucky enough to make it this far are busy back in rehearsals for their grand return to the dancefloor on Saturday night. One couple who look delighted to be reunited are former goalkeeper David James and his pro partner Nadiya Bychkova. The couple were spotted in a video on Aljaz Skorjanec's Instagram Stories with their arms wrapped around each other as they chatted away to Kevin Clifton and Gorka Marquez. The pair appear to be great friends and seem to have kept in touch, despite being the fourth couple evicted from the competition. At one point, David even appears to plant a gentle kiss on Nadiya's head, all while keeping his arms firmly locked around her shoulders.

While Nadiya, who is engaged to Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot, and David appear to just be good friends, last month reports surfaced that claimed a secret romance is taking place behind-the-scenes of the BBC dance competition. The two people involved have not been named – and it didn't take long for some of the show's stars to joke about the speculation on Twitter. Rylan Clark-Neal was the first to respond, quipping that he and his It Takes Two co-host Zoe Ball were the aforementioned secret couple. "Me & Zoe," he tweeted in response to the claims.

David and Nadiya were coupled up on the set of Strictly

Michelle Visage was quick to reply to his tweet, quipping: "Ummmm cheating on me already Rylan?" Rylan's remark went down a storm with fans, with one writing: "I knew it! They told me I was crazy but I knew it!" followed by a series of laughing emojis. A second added: "Choked on my toast reading that Rylan, bloody hilarious!" A third remarked: "I knew it! You could see the spark from the beginning…"

David and Nadiya were fourth to be eliminated from Strictly

Of course, it's not unheard of for couples to find love on Strictly Come Dancing; 2018 winners Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are currently dating, as are 2018 runners-up Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell. Other couples still going strong after meeting on the show include Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley, who are now married and expecting their first child any day now.

