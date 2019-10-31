Paul Hollywood and estranged wife Alexandra agree to settle £10million divorce battle out of court The couple were granted a divorce decree in July

Paul Hollywood and his estranged wife Alexandra have agreed to settle their money battle out of court after arguing over his estimated £10million fortune since their divorce in July. On Wednesday, lawyers representing the pair told Judge Martin O'Dwyer at the Central Family Court in London that the Great British Bake Off judge and Alexandra will now resolve any disagreements over the family finances privately by going to arbitration, instead of dragging it through the courts.

Alexandra's lawyer Niki Langridge said: "We have agreed to resolve this matter outside court." The news was welcomed by Judge O'Dwyer, who said switching to arbitration was "sensible" and he was "entirely supportive". Neither Paul, 53, nor Alexandra, 55, attended the hearing.

Paul and Alexandra divorced in July

MORE: What Kevin Clifton really said to Alex Scott after messing up their dance routine

Paul and Alexandra, who was diagnosed with skin cancer in June, were married for 19 years. The former couple, who share a teenage son Josh, briefly split in 2013 after the Bake Off judge's affair with his American Baking Competition co-star, Marcela Valladolid, came to light. Alexandra received a £1.4million pay-out but the couple later reconciled, with Paul calling his affair "the biggest mistake" of his life.

They split for a second time in November 2017, releasing a joint statement that read: "It is with sadness that we have decided to separate. Our focus continues to be the happiness of our son… we ask the press and public to allow us privacy during this very difficult time." Speaking about her decision, the mother-of-one confessed: "I stand by that decision. I believed in my marriage, I wanted to make it work."

Alexandra gave Paul a second chance after his affair

MORE: Meghan Markle phoned MP in private to thank her for showing 'solidarity'

Speaking to Prima magazine earlier this year, Alexandra said of her ex Paul, who split with his girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam, 24, during the summer: "I don't feel angry with Paul, though of course there's a certain amount of hurt. Anger is emotive and I'm not carrying that around with me. All it does is upset you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.