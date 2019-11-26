Lisa Armstrong celebrated a huge achievement on Monday night after she was crowned a winner at the Royal Television Society's Craft & Design Awards. The Strictly Come Dancing head of hair and makeup won Best Makeup Design for her work on the BBC One dancing competition as she attended the swanky event held at London Hilton, Park Lane. The RTS Craft & Design Awards recognise the huge variety of skills and processes involved in programme production from editing to lighting and costume design to digital effects.

Sharing a photo of her trophy on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, a delighted Lisa said: "So this actually happened..... so so happy!!! Totally overwhelmed and thrilled all rolled into one..." Her Strictly family rushed to send their congratulations to the talented makeup artists, with Katya Jones commenting: "Omg! Congratulations!!! So deserved." Emma Barton added: "Thrilled for you darling... you deserve it so much." And Janette Manrara said: "Whoop whoop!! Congratulations!!"

Lisa's big win comes after an emotional few weeks. Earlier this month, she shared a photo of her late father Derek in honour of the six-month anniversary of his death in May this year. The photo showed Lisa as a child, beaming with happiness as her dad enveloped her in a warm hug and smiled at the camera. The 43-year-old captioned the sweet snap with an emotional message in remembrance of her father.

Lisa wrote on 13 November: "6 months today..... time flys but it doesn’t get any easier. #stillcantbelievehesgone #mypops #rip," and added three crying emojis. Her followers were quick to express their sympathy, including Strictly professional Karen Hauer, who commented: "Love you," while former pro Ola Jordan added three heart emojis and this year's contestant Catherine Tyldesley added: "Big love darling xxxx." Other fans also chimed in with messages of support, adding: "Sending so much love to you," "Beautiful photo of the two of you x," and "Blessings to you Lisa."

Lisa lost her dad in May 2019

The makeup artist has had a challenging time recently, following rumours that she and ex-husband Ant McPartlin are having trouble deciding on the terms of their divorce agreement. The couple married in 2006 and began divorce proceedings in 2018. Lisa took to Twitter earlier this month after it was reported that she had turned down a generous offer to split her and her ex-husband's alleged £62 million fortune. After a follower tweeted to ask why she couldn't be happy with that amount, Lisa responded: "Don't believe the lies #justsaying."

