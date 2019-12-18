Late Big Brother star Jade Goody's oldest son Bobby Brazier looks set to take the fashion industry by storm ahead of Paris Fashion Week next year, when he will walk the catwalk for the first time. The 16-year-old has just posed for a cover spread for MMScene.net, and he's clearly inherited his parents' charisma, as he rocked outfits including a Balenciaga coat and looked ready to advertise all manner of high-end brands.

Jeff Brazier had two children with Big Brother star Jade Goody, who died in 2009

Bobby's dad is TV presenter Jeff Brazier, who proudly announced back in September that his son had started an apprenticeship in social media. Taking to Twitter, the 40-year-old wrote: "Such a proud day. Bob starts his apprenticeship in London. So much progress has been made in such a short time and I feel immensely satisfied knowing that he has all of the tools to go and develop at his own pace into whatever he wishes to become. Much love." Alongside his apprenticeship, Bobby will also be exploring his love of fashion as he has just signed with modelling agency The Unsigned Group, who are best known for managing the careers of supermodels Helena Christensen and Eva Herzigova.

Jeff raised sons Bobby and Freddie as a single parent for almost a decade

The rising star told Mail Online: "Modelling has been great fun, I’m loving it: you get a chance to do something exciting. I’m modelling alongside my apprenticeship; I’m not sure if it will be full time yet, we will have to see how it goes. I’m going to Paris and Milan with my agent Cesar in January – it’s going to be a great experience." Bobby was just six when his mum died of cancer in March 2009, while his younger brother Freddie was five. Jeff and reality star Jade had already separated by that time but he made sure he raised his sons to know who their mother was, and wrote a book in part inspired by the family's experiences, titled The Grief Survival Guide: How to Navigate Loss and All That Comes With It.

Jeff found happiness again with PR director Kate Dwyer, who he married in Portugal in 2018. Last month, he addressed rumours that their relationship was in trouble, telling The Mail that his wife had changed her mind about having children straight away. The presenter explained: "I thought when we got married we'd go straight in [and try and have a baby], but there seems to have been a change of heart about that, and a need for a little more time before those decisions are made."

