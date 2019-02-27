Jeff Brazier reveals heartache as Jade Goody's 10-year death anniversary approaches The Big Brother star left behind two sons in 2009

Jeff Brazier has revealed his heartache as he watches his sons brace themselves with the upcoming ten-year anniversary of their mum Jade Goody's death. Reality TV star Jade was just 27 when she passed away from cervical cancer in 2009. Opening up about their children, 15-year-old Bobby and 14-year-old Freddie, TV presenter Jeff told the panel for charity Grief Encounter on Tuesday: "I've been bringing up my two children who were bereaved, they lost their mum Jade ten years ago. We're coming up close to the 10th anniversary, which is a really difficult time."

Jeff Brazier and Jade Goody pictured together in 2003

"It really stirs up so much in them," he added, reports The Mirror. "You can see their behaviour is slightly altered as a result. They promise as teenagers that it's not impacting on them, but obviously you know better as an adult. You can see it, and it's really difficult when your little babies are struggling or suffering with something that you can't take away." The star continued: "As a parent, you want to protect your family and we want to keep our kids away from things like that. "Of course, ten years ago something happened that I couldn't take away, and it's been a crazy ten years. We've gone up, we've gone down, we've gone up and that's pretty much on a weekly basis."

Earlier this month, Jade's mother Jackiey Budden opened up about the anniversary, and spoke of her final moments with Jade. "People say it gets easier [over time], but it never gets easier," she said on This Morning. "It's the same every day. The hardest thing is, it doesn't go away… and what I can't get around, when she passed, I was the one who bathed, washed her and I get that flash back all the time." She added: "It's not a thing that you do. You don't expect to bury your daughter… and to watch her disintegrate was the worst. And as much as I miss her, I'm so pleased she is out of pain."

