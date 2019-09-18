Jeff Brazier pays adorable tribute to son Freddy on his 15th birthday Jade Goody's lookalike son turned 15 on Wednesday

Jeff Brazier has paid an adorable tribute to his son Freddy, who turned 15 on Wednesday. The teenager – who was just four years old when Jade Goody died of cervical cancer at the age of 27 – looks the spitting image of his late mother in a series of photos Jeff shared on Instagram to celebrate his little boy's special day.

Happy birthday Freddy!

Captioning the post, the TV presenter said: "Oh this wonderful thoughtful, kind, considerate and funny little boy has entertained, amused and challenged us at every turn and now, today, he turns 15! Happy birthday Freddy, what you have in abundance, the heart, the awareness and the humour will take you a very long way. Proud of you." His followers were quick to rush to send their own birthday wishes, with many agreeing that Jade would be proud of the young man he's becoming. One said: "Happy birthday your mum would be so proud of you, she’s shining down on you every day," and another added: "His mummy would be proud of the amazing job you have done. Happy birthday."

Freddy was just 4 years old when mum Jade died

Jade died of cervical cancer on 22 March 2009 at the age of 27. She had tests in 2008 which revealed that her cancer was advanced and went on to have surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Although she was initially given a good prognosis, she revealed in October 2008 as part of an interview with Irish radio station RTE that she was planning her funeral. In February 2009, she confirmed that the cancer had spread, with tumours in her bowel, groin, and liver, and that doctors had told her the disease was terminal.

Freddy has made his dad very proud

The Independent reported in December 2009 that Jade was the "most mourned" celebrity of that year, receiving more tributes than Patrick Swayze and original Charlie's Angel Farrah Fawcett. When the news broke that Jade's condition was untreatable, there was a surge in demand for smear tests from young women, with a 12 per cent increase in tests for women aged 25 to 64.

