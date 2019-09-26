Jeff Brazier celebrates as his eldest son Bobby gets his first job! The proud dad took to Instagram to share the news with fans

Jeff Brazier's eldest son Bobby has landed his first job since leaving school – and his dad really couldn't be prouder! The 40-year-old took to social media this week to share the news that Bobby, 16, has started an apprenticeship in social media, having made the decision to take a vocational route rather than continue in his studies. Jeff shared a montage of photos to accompany the post, featuring pictures of Bobby as a child, as well as more recent images. Taking to Twitter, Jeff wrote: "Such a proud day. Bob starts his apprenticeship in London. So much progress has been made is such a short time and I feel immensely satisfied knowing that he has all of the tools to go and develop at his own pace into whatever he wishes to become. Much love."

He later confirmed that Bobby had chosen to take an apprenticeship in social media, and spoke about his son’s decision to leave school to go to work. Replying to one of his fans, Jeff explained: "He knew he didn't want to spend another 2 years studying subjects he wasn't sure he really like, and I'm not one for seeing him go through the motions so I think being in a real working environment is best for him right now. He can go back and study whenever he likes."

Just last month, there was cause for celebration for the Brazier family as Bobby received his GCSE results. Bobby took to Instagram to share a rare family photo showing him dining out with Jeff, Jeff's wife Kate Dwyer and his younger brother, 15-year-old Freddie. And Jeff also took to social media to mark the occasion. "Celebrating @bobbybrazier exam results in Manchester this evening. 3 A's 2 B's & 3 C's makes me incredibly proud as always. School done, apprenticeship starts soon…" he wrote.

Jeff pictured with his two sons, and wife Kate Dwyer

Jeff is a father to Bobby and Freddie from his relationship with Jade Goody, and has raised them as a single father ever since her death in 2005 at the age of 28. Jade was passionate about her sons’ education and was determined to set aside enough money to see them to private school. She married Jack Tweed shortly before her death, and in 2014 he revealed how committed she was to getting Bobby and Freddie the best possible education. "The first thing she did was to work out how much it would cost to put the boys through private education until they were 16. The answer was £260,000," he shared.

The boys' mother Jade Goody passed away in 2005 at the age of 28

Bobby remained in private education, but his younger brother Freddie is now enrolled at a state school after being diagnosed with ADHD. Jeff - who has written a book titled The Grief Survival Guide: How to Navigate Loss and All That Comes With It - admitted he struggled with the decision since Jade had requested that her boys both be privately educated, but said Freddie was struggling to fit in in the private setting. "You have to do your best in the moment," he said. "I hope Freddie will get to the point where private school is useful to him but at the moment he doesn't need that pressure to confirm on a daily basis." He added: "It's very possible that Jade might have had ADHD too, undiagnosed. Anyway, who cares? Freddie is beautiful and he's wonderful."