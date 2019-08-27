Jeff Brazier & Jade Goody's eldest son celebrates impressive GCSE results Bobby Brazier was treated to dinner out with his proud family

Jeff Brazier and Jade Goody's eldest son Bobby has shared a rare family photo in celebration of his recent GCSE results. The 16-year-old took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot showing him dining out with his proud dad, his younger brother Freddie, and his step-mother Kate Dwyer. Alongside the image, Bobby wrote: "Eating right with the famlee." His followers were quick to comment on the strong resemblance between the teen and his late mother Jade, who passed away in March 2009. "Spitting image of your beautiful mama, god bless you," one wrote, while another added: "So much like your mum, she was my friend, god bless you." A third remarked: "Gorgeous family, you are the image of your beautiful Mummy."

Bobby Brazier shared a family photo as he celebrated his exam results

At the weekend, Jeff took to Instagram to share his pride at Bobby's impressive exam results. Alongside a photo of both his boys together, the 40-year-old wrote: "Celebrating @bobbybrazier exam results in Manchester this evening. 3 A's 2 B's & 3 C's makes me incredibly proud as always. School done, apprenticeship starts soon…" Jade was passionate about her sons' education and was determined to earn enough money to send them to private school. She married Jack Tweed shortly before her death, and in 2014 he revealed how committed she was to getting Bobby and Freddie the best possible education. "The first thing she did was to work out how much it would cost to put the boys through private education until they were 16. The answer was £260,000," he shared.

Jade Goody pictured with her two sons in 2006

Bobby has remained in private education, while his younger brother Freddie is now enrolled at a state school after being diagnosed with ADHD. Jeff - who has written a book titled The Grief Survival Guide: How to Navigate Loss and All That Comes With It - admitted he struggled with the decision since Jade had requested that her boys both be privately educated, but said Freddie was struggling to fit in in the private setting. "You have to do your best in the moment," he said. "I hope Freddie will get to the point where private school is useful to him but at the moment he doesn't need that pressure to confirm on a daily basis." He added: "It's very possible that Jade might have had ADHD too, undiagnosed. Anyway, who cares? Freddie is beautiful and he's wonderful."

