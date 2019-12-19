Almost one week after welcoming her first child into the world, Rachel Riley has revealed she has become the first patron of charity group Center for Countering Digital Hate. Taking to her Twitter page on Thursday, the new mum wrote: "Very proud to undertake both of these new roles this week, glad only one of you wants me for my milk! @CCDHate Will work hard for both of you, proud to be part of the work you do."

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev welcomed daughter on Sunday

The post comes one day after she and her husband Pasha Kovalev announced the arrival of their baby daughter Maven. "2 weeks after we were expecting her this little one finally made an appearance," the Countdown presenter said on Wednesday morning. "Miss Maven (one who understands) Aria (lioness) Riley Kovaleva arrived on Sunday morning weighing in at 7lbs 4."

However, little Maven's arrival into the world was quite the surprise for the couple. "After keeping us waiting she came so fast we didn't get to hospital & was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula & wonderful St Mary’s midwives rushing over to be with us just in time," the new mum added. "She's absolutely perfect & Pasha & I are in newborn bliss. Couldn't be more in love."

Friends of the happy couple were quick to inundate them with congratulatory messages, with Loose Women's Saira Khan writing; "Congratulations - so happy for you x." Lisa Faulkner remarked: "Congratulations!!!!!" Sophie Ellis-Bextor added: "Congratulations to you both! She's gorgeous. Such happy news xx." GMB's Charlotte Hawkins stated: "Big congratulations to you both! She's adorable! Lots of love xxx." Strictly's Karen Hauer also tweeted: "Congratulations guys!! She's gorgeous."

