It was revealed on Wednesday that Pasha Kovalev's daughter will have a different surname to her dad. While Pasha's surname is "Kovalev", his newborn daughter's last name is "Kovaleva", because the little'un will take the female variation of her dad's name. Pasha's wife Rachel Riley made the revelation on Twitter, when she announced the birth and name of their new baby girl.

That's right! After being two weeks late, Rachel and Pasha's baby is finally here – and just in time for Christmas. The Countdown star announced the news on Wednesday morning, tweeting: "Two weeks after we were expecting her, this little one finally made an appearance! Miss Maven (who understands) Aria (lioness) Riley Kovaleva arrived on Sunday morning weighing in at 7lbs 4."

Little Maven arrived on Sunday

Little Maven's arrival came as quite a surprise for Rachel and Pasha, as their fans found out when the new mum added: "After keeping us waiting she came so fast we didn't get to hospital and was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula & wonderful St Mary’s midwives rushing over to be with us just in time." The TV star sweetly continued: "She's absolutely perfect & Pasha & I are in newborn bliss. Couldn't be more in love."

Rachel and Pasha are already naturals!

In November, Rachel opened up about her pregnancy during a chat with HELLO! at a gala fundraiser for international football charity Grassroot Soccer ahead of World Aids Day. The then-expectant mother revealed working so far into the pregnancy was always her plan. "I've been lucky as it's been plain sailing so far and I'm hoping that's a good indication for the birth and the baby," she shared. "I'm really enjoying being pregnant. People are so nice and every time someone gives you a seat on the Tube or helps you with your bag, it’s so nice. I’m hoping for a natural birth. We’ve got a doula and I’m going to try hypnobirthing."

