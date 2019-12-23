Caroline Flack going through 'worst time of my life' on eve of court appearance The former Love Island host is due in court on Monday

Caroline Flack has shared an emotional Instagram post ahead of her appearance in court on Monday. The Love Island presenter, 40, was charged with assault earlier this month following a domestic incident at her London home, which she shares with her partner Lewis Burton. She is due to appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court later today. On Sunday, Caroline took to social media to reach out to her fans. "This is the worst time of my life," she wrote. "I don't know where to go to. Where to look. Who to trust. Or who I even am."

Caroline shared an emotional post on Instagram Stories ahead of her court appearance

Last week, Caroline confirmed she was stepping down from the upcoming winter series of Love Island, with her friend Laura Whitmore later announced as her replacement. "I'm glad it's Laura," the TV star later said on her Instagram Stories. "She loves the show as much as I do. Again… Thank you so much for your continuous messages of support. It's a really tough time… But I'm doing all I can to keep my head above water and sort this all out."

Caroline has been replaced on Love Island by Laura Whitmore

Laura, meanwhile, acknowledged the difficult circumstances surrounding her new position, saying in a statement: "I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We've spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I've watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice."