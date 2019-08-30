Love Island star Theo Campbell reveals the shocking moment he went blind in one eye He has been holidaying with girlfriend Kaz Crossley in Ibiza

Love Island star Theo Campbell has revealed the moment he was left blind in one eye by a champagne cork, just days after being rushed to hospital following the shock accident. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, the 28-year-old shared a clip of himself clutching his eye in agony. "If only I had that guys goggles. Prepared," he wrote alongside his post. Earlier this week, Theo told his fans the devastating news that he has lost his sight in his right eye during his holiday in Ibiza with girlfriend Kaz Crossley.

Theo Campbell has opened up about his accident

Recalling the incident, the TV star shared: "Walking through there was champagne sprayed, 100 bottles going off, and someone sprayed champagne under these glasses in my eye. I'm trying to get the champagne out of my eye, and within a split second, some girls in front of me got a bottle down by her waist, it was a perfect bullseye shot hits me clean in the eye, and that's how easy it was." He added: "I took my glasses off for a second. I knew straight away and put my hand down and nobody really saw I was in agony, I couldn't open my eyes, I was too scared and I had blood in my hand. Then I got rushed to hospital now I'm here."

Theo continued: "The main part that scared me I went straight into theatre, he said, 'Mate don't worry about seeing again we're trying to save your eye.' Simple as that really. It can happen to anyone. I've never broken a bone, I've never spent a night in hospital." However, there is a chance his sight could return. "We're going to see if it's repairable, I've got seven stitches in my eyeball at the moment. I got 20-10 vision," he explained. "It might be able to recover. If I can't see anything in four weeks then I'll panic and cry. Hopefully, this is another comeback, thanks for all the love and support it's been overwhelming."

The moment the cork hit his eye

Earlier, the star revealed on Instagram that his eye was split in half, and shared a photo of himself wearing an eye patch while lying next to his girlfriend Kaz. He wrote: "Thanks for all the messages and support I've got over the last couple days they’re all very much appreciated! So yeah basically two eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I've lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half, who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me..."

He concluded: "But I still have one eye left, looking at the bright side of things. Thanks for flying out to look after me as well babe. If anyone knows where sells cool eye patches let me know :). #captinhook #thor#fettywap."

