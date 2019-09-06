Love Island's Theo Campbell remains positive following shock eye diagnosis The Love Island hunk was partying in Ibiza when the accident happened

Love Island star Theo Campbell has described his eyesight as "like looking through a stain-glassed window" following his shock accident in August. The 28-year-old, who was partying in Ibiza with girlfriend Kaz Crossley at the time of the incident, was left blind in one eye after a fellow reveller popped a bottle of champagne nearby. He had removed his glasses after getting champagne sprayed in his eye, but then turned around when another bottle's cork fired straight into his open eye.

Speaking about the horrific accident on Friday's This Morning, Theo revealed: "It was a bad pain. It was an eerie pain. I couldn't open my eye at first. I couldn’t see and was stumbling. I was like 'no, no this hasn't happened'. I waited two minutes hoping the worst case scenario hadn’t happened. I looked down and saw blood."

He was worried Spanish doctors would remove the eyeball completely. "I said 'doctor will I be able to see again?' I was quite upset," the TV star added. "He said, 'Don't worry about seeing again, we will try and save the eyeball.' I ran Kaz saying oh my god they're going to take my eye out."

Heaping praise on his supportive girlfriend, he said: "She's been the best. I'm quite positive about it. I've got so much love and support. She flew out straight away no questions asked. Turned up at the hospital and stayed at the bed with me for four or five days." Theo concluded: "I didn't think it was that big a deal. I thought it's my eye my problem. I'm being supportive about it as Kaz has really helped out."

