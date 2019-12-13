Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has been arrested for actual bodily harm following an argument with her boyfriend, according to reports. The 40-year-old allegedly attacked Lewis Burton, a tennis pro, at her home in Islington, London on Thursday evening. Lewis was reportedly taken to hospital following the row. HELLO! has reached out to Caroline's representatives for comment.

Caroline has reportedly been arrested

A police spokesperson shared a statement with Metro which read: "Caroline Flack of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December. This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man assaulted. He was not seriously injured."

READ: Strictly star Caroline Flack compares show's partnerships to being in a relationship

Caroline's boyfriend was allegedly taken to hospital

It has not yet been confirmed how her arrest will affect her career, as she was set to present the new winter version of Love Island. She recently opened up about filming for the new series, which is set to take place in South Africa, explaining: "It's a 13 hour flight [to South Africa]. I’ve got to go back and forth the whole time to do Aftersun over here. [It's] a long old flight just to do that walking!" She continued: "I’m going on Saturday to do promo. I haven’t packed anything yet. I always pack last minute." According to the Mail Online, the winter series will run for six weeks, two weeks shorter than the two-month summer version.

READ: Caroline Flack has a travel nightmare as she heads to Cape Town to film Winter Love Island

Fans have spoken about their shock at the news, with many suggesting she will be let go from presenting the ITV2 show. One person tweeted: "Expecting Caroline Flack to be sacked from Love Island after being arrested for assaulting her boyfriend. We know that would happen if it was the other way round," while another added: "Caroline Flack you know now it's time for @MayaJama to be Love Island presenter thank you and good night."