Laura Whitmore confirmed as new Love Island's host after Caroline Flack quits Is this who you wanted as the new presenter?

ITV have confirmed the new presenter for Love Island's winter edition after Caroline Flack quit earlier this week. Laura Whitmore, who is perhaps best known for presenting I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp and Hot Desk, will be taking over hosting duties for the upcoming show, which will take place in South Africa.

Laura is dating the show's narrator Iain Sterling

Speaking about her new gig, Laura said: "To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement. I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice."

She is good friends with Caroline

She continued: "Above all, I am a massive fan of this show. I’ve never been to a Love Island villa, and I can’t wait to get in there to meet all the new Islanders looking for love. The Love Island team are the best in the business… including the voice and heart of the show, Iain. He thought he was getting a holiday away from me… not a chance!"

Paul Mortimer, the Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions, said: "I’m delighted that Laura is able to step in this winter on ITV2’s biggest show. She is the best person for the job and is a popular and experienced presenter of live television. Whilst Caroline is away, we know that Love Island will be in very safe hands."

The show will return to ITV2 on 12 January 2020.